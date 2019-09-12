Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Trb Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding; Congress Asset Management Company Has Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $348,232

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 104,372 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 99,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 944,510 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 316.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83B, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.63. About 1.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook gets into the online dating game; 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 20/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Zuckerberg is expected to address Facebook employees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Fri; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 05/04/2018 – U.K. LAWMAKER HANCOCK SAYS WILL MEET FACEBOOK ON DATA NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine Inc reported 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc reported 466,443 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has 869,866 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Lc invested in 0.25% or 3,791 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Money Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,528 shares. Texas Capital Comml Bank Incorporated Tx holds 5,226 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.42% or 33,912 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,276 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 141,975 are owned by Advisory Network Limited Liability Company. Nadler Group Inc reported 0.27% stake. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson owns 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,603 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,115 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 7.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,586 shares to 4,188 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC) by 7,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 174,700 shares. Greenwich Wealth Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,624 shares. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regions Fincl Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,016 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 935,236 shares. The New York-based Markston International Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Main Street Rech holds 2,453 shares. Copper Rock Lc accumulated 105,466 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Hudock Gp Lc reported 1,239 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Boltwood Cap Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 100,435 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 6,725 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 779 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 580,236 shares.

