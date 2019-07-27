Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Holding by $7.30 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 11/04/2018 – Watch both days of Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg testifying before Congress:; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,192 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, up from 209,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1.68M shares. Oak Ridge Ltd holds 75,495 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 1.17% or 1.04M shares. 332,413 are held by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,110 shares. Bailard holds 1.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 143,649 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% or 253,553 shares in its portfolio. Grimes Co holds 2,699 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cordasco Finance Network reported 100 shares. Addison Cap Co holds 0.6% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Dillon And Associates holds 1.8% or 33,270 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 10,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.52 million are held by Putnam. Girard Partners Limited accumulated 29,902 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Com has 608 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares to 41,137 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,845 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,360 shares to 10,440 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

