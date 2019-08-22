Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Regis Management Co Decreased Its Holding; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Td Capital Management Trimmed by $9.83 Million Its Holding

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $183.05. About 1.32 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook inquiry as politicians call for tougher scrutiny; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data leak; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.59. About 32,425 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.59 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Lp reported 35,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regal Advisors Ltd holds 14,758 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,454 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,310 shares. New York-based Eagle Capital Limited Company has invested 2.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 1,470 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com accumulated 2,395 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benin Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 3.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,389 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 116,142 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tarbox Family Office reported 20 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,176 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 574 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.02% or 46 shares in its portfolio. 7,680 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Bluemountain Capital Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Principal Finance reported 0.04% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has 20,036 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 62,777 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $83.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).