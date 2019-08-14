Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Idex (JEC) Stock Price Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $538.65 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (JEC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 485,902 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53B, down from 493,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 198,898 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 46,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $181.9. About 6.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says Not Planning to Extend European Privacy Law Globally; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Outlines Impact From User-Privacy Lapse; 29/03/2018 – British Firm Gave Bolton Facebook Data, Documents Indicate

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 23, 2019.