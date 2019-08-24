Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Jacobs & Co Increased Position by $892,084 as Share Price Rose; Mason Street Advisors Upped Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) as Market Valuation Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 275.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 90,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 123,476 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects To Testify At U.S. Congressional Hearing; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: EU Will Closely Monitor Facebook’s Implementation of New EU Privacy Rules; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES

