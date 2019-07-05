Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Boosted Its Stake; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $274.15. About 423,979 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $196.86. About 8.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ROLL OUT GDPR-RELATED CONTROLS WORLDWIDE: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.68M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beaumont Prtn Lc reported 40,972 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 11,619 shares. 110,049 were reported by Stephens Ar. 28,963 were reported by Blue Fincl Cap. 354,861 are held by Comm Bancorporation. 122,732 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.18% or 4,164 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 1.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthquest stated it has 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham holds 1.11% or 33,889 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 91,100 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg owns 8,679 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Investment House has invested 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,913 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment accumulated 1,083 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com New York has 4,064 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pittenger And Anderson reported 297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,287 are owned by Hl Svcs Limited Liability Co. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 1,565 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 43 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Horan Cap Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 100 shares. 1,068 are held by Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 153,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 633 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Valley Natl Advisers reported 5 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Nine Masts Limited owns 350 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

