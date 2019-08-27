Facebook Class A (FB) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Raised Position by $1.10 Million; Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 224,883 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 6,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707.05M, up from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.06. About 9.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.85% or 170,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP reported 14,287 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.89% or 70,305 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 1.17% or 1.04 million shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 2.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 10,130 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10.83% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Meritage Port Management has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Macroview Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Com reported 0.48% stake. Peddock Cap Ltd Llc owns 6,063 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,681 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 11.30 million shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability reported 9,591 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Last Oculus co-founder departs Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 88,872 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $426.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 15,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KeyBanc Raises PROS Holdings Price Target On Increased Confidence After Meeting With Management – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlueLinx Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results NYSE:BXC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PROS Drives Digital Transformation Shift in Airline Industry with Acquisition of Travelaer SAS – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “PROS Holdings Inc.: PROS Drives Digital Transformation Shift in Airline Industry with Acquisition of Travelaer SAS – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 9,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granahan Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.45% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wells Fargo Co Mn has 57,888 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 127,933 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 4,900 were reported by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Stephens Gru holds 920,912 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.20M shares. State Street has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Morgan Stanley owns 158,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 328,005 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 80,047 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 940,128 shares.