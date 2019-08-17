Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose, Stack Financial Management Has Boosted by $584,026 Its Position

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 1.72M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 69,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 27/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK FILED IN CALIFORNIA FEDERAL COURT, ALLEGING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS, SEEKING CLASS ACTION STATUS; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial production begins at Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Monarques Gold reports solid grades at McKenzie Break deposit in Quebec – MINING.com” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 47,429 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 2,697 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has 10,496 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 75,000 are held by Firsthand Mngmt. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,344 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated owns 3,579 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of accumulated 0.15% or 94,737 shares. Monetta Financial Serv Incorporated stated it has 2,000 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Co has 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D L Carlson Invest Gru owns 6,513 shares. Jones Cos Lllp reported 69,349 shares stake. 5,196 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Company has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 433,500 are owned by Weitz Investment Management. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5.1% or 3.32M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.