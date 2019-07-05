Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Value Rose While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped by $343,288 Its Position; Financial Architects Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $6.17 Million

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTRY, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS TO MEET MARCH 28; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook could inadvertently benefit from new European privacy rules; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Announce Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO; 07/03/2018 – Georgia Governor: Deal: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5547.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 44,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “For Nio Stock, Maybe Being â€œChinaâ€™s Teslaâ€ Isnâ€™t Good Enough After All – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Opportunity In Facebook Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blockchain Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Advance Efforts – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Had to Buy Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 14,723 shares. Marathon Prtn Equity Management Ltd reported 112,500 shares or 8.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 236,349 were accumulated by Dupont Management. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ingalls Snyder holds 0.06% or 7,911 shares in its portfolio. 10 reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intersect Capital Limited Com has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Finance Ser stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 226,061 shares. Contrarius Invest Management Limited has 1.08 million shares for 9.41% of their portfolio. 230,417 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Beach Counsel Pa has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 26,344 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc has 1.10M shares. Northeast Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 235,455 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability holds 54,025 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.75% or 17,747 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Robert Wood Johnson Foundation invested in 13.00M shares. Platinum Investment Management Limited holds 0.04% or 13,279 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 34,627 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 842,154 shares. Davis R M invested in 1.73% or 331,807 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited owns 10,651 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj holds 0.24% or 2,265 shares. Colony Grp Ltd invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.