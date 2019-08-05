Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Rose While Northeast Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $310,088; Masters Capital Management Position In Freeport (FCX) Was Boosted

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 199,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 201,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.98. About 12.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 15.92M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oarsman Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jennison Associate Lc has 2.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 31,855 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Incline Mgmt owns 186,708 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. 7,768 are held by Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,250 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Money Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,073 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1.81% or 28,064 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.77 million shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 9,177 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 17,833 shares to 26,422 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 3.28 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.02% or 10.88M shares. Moreover, Ironwood Financial has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 829 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Ct holds 1.03% or 6.26 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 1.07M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 28,809 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0.04% stake. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Strs Ohio stated it has 72,560 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 20,810 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). West Chester Capital Advsr has 36,974 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 104,407 shares in its portfolio. 469,813 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340. On Tuesday, February 12 WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 7,425 shares.