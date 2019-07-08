Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Price Rose While Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Holding by $8.89 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Lifted Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Stock Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 53,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.77M, down from 256,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $194.35. About 1.01M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 09/04/2018 – Facebook co-founder says reckoning over its data use is `overdue’; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 352,057 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 22,301 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Consolidated Investment Gp Ltd Liability reported 165,273 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Llc invested in 10,136 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.05% or 52.35 million shares. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 323,211 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 38,725 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 219,222 shares. Starboard Value Lp owns 2.90 million shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 50,031 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 125,350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 65,217 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,038 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Annaly Capital, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.57 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MAXR,FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Still Isn’t Giving Up on the Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.