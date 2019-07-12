Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Upped by $4.02 Million Its Stake

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Aegis Capital’s Victor Anthony Is Still Optimistic About Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 09/04/2018 – Facebook is not funding the study, nor will it have approval over the research topics or findings; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 16/03/2018 – State NJ Transp: NJDOT launches Facebook page to share innovative projects, programs and operations directly with the public

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 13.46M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Liability Corp owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvard Management Incorporated holds 306,399 shares or 12.96% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 70,731 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Navellier & has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lee Danner Bass owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,102 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.07M shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bartlett & Com Limited Liability reported 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citigroup Inc has 1.89M shares. Security Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 13,542 shares. Front Barnett Assoc reported 2,553 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beaumont Financial Limited Liability owns 40,972 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 2,500 are held by Cap Assocs Ny.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares to 166,612 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.