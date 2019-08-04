Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake Lifted by Bainco International Investors; Davidson Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Market Value Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook is making Kevin Martin, a former chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), its interim head of U.S. policy; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 23/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Here’s one way to help Facebook protect data

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 53,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 233,769 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 180,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 997,965 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 38,858 shares to 33,151 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,537 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,640 shares. Central Financial Bank And Tru Com stated it has 11,625 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lincoln reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fosun has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 253,553 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 504,627 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 1.01% or 99,717 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 58,970 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 94,979 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sanders Capital Llc invested in 3.04% or 3.77 million shares. 93,335 are held by Select Equity Group Inc Limited Partnership. Daiwa Inc holds 0.22% or 152,190 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benin Corporation invested in 0.53% or 7,440 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,298 shares to 51,844 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,449 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodman Fincl Corporation accumulated 98,689 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 87,741 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated accumulated 2,341 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,687 are held by Selway Asset Management. Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Systematic Management LP holds 0.01% or 4,655 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.93M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 27,415 are held by Aperio Group Llc. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.01% or 107,746 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 11,832 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 101,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin accumulated 0.1% or 3.25M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 11,461 shares. Hallmark Mngmt stated it has 9,450 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.