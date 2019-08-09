Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Its Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 26,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.66. About 4.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 16,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 24,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 871,913 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 6,357 shares to 53,234 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon Launches Inseego 5G MiFi, Service Reaches St. Paul – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DOJ could announce green light on T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint Corp. (S) deal on Wednesday or Thursday – FBN (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IYZ, ANET, MSI, TMUS – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile and Sprint Received Merger Approval: What’s Next – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $883.44M for 18.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westwood stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 159,422 are held by Nomura Holding. 143,500 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Bp Public Lc has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Goldman Sachs holds 0.04% or 1.98M shares. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 53,291 shares. Hallmark owns 260,920 shares. Carroll Finance stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nuwave Limited Company holds 0.29% or 3,612 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 518,217 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Inc accumulated 0.03% or 12,856 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 120,864 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 15,701 shares to 6,540 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 8,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,361 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Behind the New Deal Between The Trade Desk and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First In has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miura Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 170,000 shares. American Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,755 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Woodmont Counsel Limited Co holds 0.1% or 2,402 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,339 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dragoneer Investment Gp Llc reported 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contrarius Management Ltd holds 1.08M shares. 10,303 are owned by Holderness Invests Communication. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd has 66,410 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Sands Management Ltd Liability Company has 5.97M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 198,326 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 38,079 shares. Invesco Limited invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.