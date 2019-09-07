Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Westwood Management Trimmed Holding by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose; First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Cut Stake by $532,980 as Market Value Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 20,688 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST)

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 401,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.92M, down from 409,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE COMMENTS ON PHONE CALL FROM MACRON ON FACEBOOK; 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 21/03/2018 – Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares to 224,675 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.