Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Raised Stake; Proshare Advisors Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Has Decreased by $2.59 Million as Stock Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 7,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 52,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38 million, down from 59,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $386.17. About 208,104 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 5,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 147,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.38 million, up from 141,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $187.44. About 5.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 23/04/2018 – Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32,299 shares to 194,775 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 38,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.20 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.