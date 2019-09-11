Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $631,962; Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $2.23 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 9,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 245,097 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 235,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $212.24. About 198,105 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46M shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares to 83,088 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Cor (NYSE:IBM) by 21,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,428 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 211,714 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $428.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars.Com Inc by 93,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Holdings Inc (ZMH).