Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Has Lifted Position; Apple (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27M, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 13.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $182.11. About 6.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares to 423,906 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

