Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Telemus Capital Has Upped Altria Group (MO) Position

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 8,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,793 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 29,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 2.85 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, down from 201,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 21.75M shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tim Cook slams Facebook’s new privacy standards; 10/04/2018 – Privacy advocate: Facebook could face huge fines over its data use, in theory trillions of dollars; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 10,160 shares to 36,487 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 15,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,121 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

