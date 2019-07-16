Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $310,088 as Share Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cortland Associates Trimmed by $550,640 Its Position

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 201,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 7.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ROLLING OUT UPVOTING AND DOWNVOTING OF COMMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Broken, New CEO Or Not – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Better Buy Than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Stock: The Youth Market is Back – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is A Sell Anywhere Over $200 In Front of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.79 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.