Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Decreased Stake by $458,496 as Share Value Rose; Bank Of America Cut Holding in Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) by $31.46 Million

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 197,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.09 million, down from 199,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 8.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 18/03/2018 – Latest Facebook Dust-up Is A ‘Risk’ For Investors ‘To Keep An Eye On’: Report — Barron’s Blog

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 180,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367,000, down from 182,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 1.73 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,739 shares to 118,653 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.26 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 392,104 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $172.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc by 66,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.