Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Stake; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped Its Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87 million market cap company. It closed at $7.84 lastly. It is down 61.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 2.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-KOGAN VIOLATED PLATFORM POLICIES BY PASSING DATA FROM AN APP THAT WAS USING FACEBOOK LOGIN TO SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares to 106,864 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,867 shares to 320,501 shares, valued at $25.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

