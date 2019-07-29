Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Has Raised Its Holding by $539,500 as Stock Rose; Washington Trust Bank Upped Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Shares Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 11/04/2018 – Rep. French Hill on Facebook, Data Collection, Ryan, Syria (Video); 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 70,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 140,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,560 shares to 143,465 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 81,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,501 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 10,000 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 381,175 shares. Senator Inv Group Limited Partnership has invested 3.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.13% or 9,147 shares in its portfolio. 8,100 are held by Consolidated Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corp. American Assets Invest Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc reported 0.71% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,955 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 1,738 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,575 shares. 6.55M were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has 4.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,900 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 147.55 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.06M shares or 1.54% of the stock. Guardian Advsrs L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,578 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Llc has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 102,224 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd reported 37,224 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors accumulated 0.02% or 10,555 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.53M shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited invested in 1,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 71,887 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,026 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 809,558 shares. Da Davidson And holds 223,057 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.55 million shares. 81,249 are owned by Miles Capital. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 60,795 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.27% or 23,487 shares in its portfolio. 15,781 are owned by B Riley Wealth.