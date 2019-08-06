Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose While Bainco International Investors Has Lifted by $539,500 Its Stake; At Bancorp Has Trimmed Total S A (TOT) Holding by $691,075

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 12,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 40,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 2.07M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $185.1. About 12.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 140,388 are held by Pictet North America Advsrs. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department holds 1,320 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 25.68 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com has 1.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.08 million shares. Owl Creek Asset Lp has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 31,605 are held by Brandywine Tru. Cap Intll Sarl holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,715 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 8.42 million shares. 9.73M were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,002 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 62,177 shares. Moreover, Private Cap Advsr Inc has 2.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington Capital stated it has 55,883 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares to 89,387 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,202 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares to 10,870 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

