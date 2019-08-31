Facebook Cl A (FB) Position Maintained by Bainco International Investors; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased by $661,760

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 7,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares to 210,202 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 17,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,838 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Limited Liability accumulated 14,079 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Advsrs Llc has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Cap Management Llc reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick Cap has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt accumulated 11,651 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 958,025 shares. Ems LP has invested 6.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acg Wealth stated it has 35,184 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 252 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management holds 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,075 shares. New York-based Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,608 are owned by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 110,734 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Doliver Advsr LP invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, West Coast Limited Liability Corp has 3.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 58,707 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,080 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs owns 2,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap LP reported 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Washington Trust Bankshares stated it has 9,988 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 950 are owned by Godshalk Welsh. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.58% or 4.93M shares. Bluemar Management Ltd Liability Company owns 21,467 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Company reported 7,176 shares. 118,725 are held by Bath Savings Co. Lagoda Inv Lp invested in 0.36% or 1,196 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 222,177 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.01% or 22,162 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 146,369 are held by Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Large Cap (VV) by 10,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.