Facebook Cl A (FB) Position Held by Park Avenue Securities Llc; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Upped Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 385,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.74 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 2.98 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 14,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $186.9. About 10.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WANT TO ENABLE USERS TO SEE SITES THAT SEND IT INFO; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg under pressure to testify to UK lawmakers; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 36,797 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $50.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,534 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Retail Bank And reported 39,503 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability stated it has 367,898 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13.80 million are held by Legal General Gp Plc. Ajo LP reported 752,820 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 123,333 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co has 27,662 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 23,087 are owned by Mount Vernon Associates Md. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 0.82% or 86,720 shares. Amer Rech And Communications reported 2,695 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 2,347 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 57,110 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 883,251 shares. Fisher Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dnb Asset As holds 1.32 million shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.