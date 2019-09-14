Facebook Cl A (FB) Position Has Upped by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $8.13 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 102,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 391,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16 million, down from 493,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 388,051 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 264,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.04 million, up from 259,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ACCESS TO USER FRIENDS REQUIRES LOGIN REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 10/04/2018 – SocialFlow CEO Says Facebook Must Take Responsibility (Video); 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 06/03/2018 – Change of tune Facebook takes […]; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 24/03/2018 – Fund of Information: Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barron’s

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 29,310 shares to 345,709 shares, valued at $101.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 62,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Quantitative Inv accumulated 129,971 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 3,750 shares. Massachusetts Ma invested in 0.03% or 815,958 shares. Blair William Il reported 37,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1,535 shares. Cookson Peirce & holds 126,631 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 39,125 are owned by Sit Investment Associates Inc. Mariner Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,375 shares. Creative Planning invested in 5,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Trexquant Invest LP has 4,258 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 42,305 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 721,189 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corporation De.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 18,740 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.