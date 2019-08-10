Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Value Rose While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Increased by $343,288 Its Holding; Barr E S & Co Cut Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $454,380

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 7,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 24,242 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 31,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 19/03/2018 – Facebook: Another Day, Another Media Firestorm — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 22/03/2018 – LIVE now on @CNBC: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joins @JBoorstin now for an exclusive interview. Watch on CNBC TV and; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 22/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook Investors to the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 17/03/2018 – Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $615.34 million for 17.30 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares to 32,654 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 47,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 5,211 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% or 616,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Mariner Limited Com holds 524,212 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And reported 0% stake. Sei owns 105,671 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 75 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. 1,466 were reported by Meeder Asset. 25,181 are owned by Annex Advisory Lc. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 1.77M shares. Moreover, Benin Mngmt Corp has 0.17% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,575 shares. Asset One Communication Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 256,422 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

