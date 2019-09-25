Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Ithaka Group Has Upped Stake; Oppenheimer & Close Has Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.85 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45 million, up from 98,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $182.22. About 415,603 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Tech Company, Not Publisher: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB: North American DAU number inches back into growth after dipping in Dec-17 quarter. Now at 185M, up from 184M last quarter; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 293,656 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 0.38% or 58,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa stated it has 2.28M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation And Tru Company Of Newtown has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Fincl Gru invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet North America Sa invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lathrop Inv invested in 280,756 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Frontier Mgmt reported 261,460 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 42,100 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 1.24 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company reported 410,292 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 122,551 shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Llc has 2.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 870,936 shares. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.56 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,634 were reported by Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Blue Financial Capital accumulated 30,363 shares. 1.16 million were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,067 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 2.29M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Portland Inv Counsel stated it has 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 4,396 shares. Luxor Grp Ltd Partnership reported 1.5% stake. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 414,267 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 0.27% or 3,245 shares. Sns Fincl Ltd Liability reported 7,235 shares. California-based Valiant Lp has invested 5.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Management reported 9,500 shares. Cambridge Research Inc stated it has 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,227 shares to 262,770 shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

