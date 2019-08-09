Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Valuation Rose While First Long Island Investors Trimmed Holding by $366,860; Eastern Bank Trimmed Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $384,080

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $188.75. About 8.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 232,391 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, down from 237,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 9.49 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,543 shares to 317,598 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 49,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 97,835 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp reported 376,261 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 1.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hodges Mgmt owns 14,307 shares. Duff Phelps Investment stated it has 25,515 shares. Pioneer Bank N A Or reported 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England Private Wealth Ltd has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,164 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,850 shares. Selkirk Management Lc holds 45,000 shares or 4.25% of its portfolio. Lourd Cap Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore & Il owns 2,031 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,244 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 1,769 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 158,498 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,783 are owned by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd. Benedict Fin Advsr accumulated 31,023 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 175,239 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has invested 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Davidson Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Creative Planning accumulated 0.3% or 1.02 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.77% or 1.50 million shares. Blair William Company Il has 532,657 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). D E Shaw invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Company reported 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 34,506 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Management Inc Or has invested 1.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,072 shares to 224,335 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,113 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).