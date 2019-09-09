Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding Held by Bollard Group Llc; Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $705,600 as Stock Value Declined

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 200,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.37M, up from 198,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STARTING A NEW TEST TO HIGHLIGHT A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS CLAIM COMPANY WAS NEGLIGENT IN DATA DISCLOSURE; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 416,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Regulatory Scrutiny May Affect Facebook Stock Price – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is There a Place for Facebook in This Market? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Grp Inc has 906,346 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 48,471 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 17,595 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Cap Mngmt Com reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 20,429 are owned by City Com. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,499 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South State stated it has 1,626 shares. 41,422 were reported by Yhb Inv Advsr Inc. Nokota Management LP stated it has 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 6.43 million shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.97% or 224,371 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,941 shares. 12,121 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors Limited Co. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.02% stake. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 0.18% or 787,445 shares. King Wealth holds 0.19% or 14,392 shares. Private Ocean invested in 200 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 1.38M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Company has 23,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0.47% or 37.05 million shares. Btc, Iowa-based fund reported 124,156 shares. Logan has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Pure Financial Advisors has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 224,676 shares to 620,363 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.