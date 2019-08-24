Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding Has Upped by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc; As Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Share Price Rose, Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.33 Million

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 10,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 73,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, down from 84,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.84M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video); 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 10.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 37,025 shares to 483,408 shares, valued at $54.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 23,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).