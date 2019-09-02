Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Westwood Management Has Decreased Position by $1.37 Million; Tygh Capital Management Upped Its Position in Bio Techne (TECH) by $2.15 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 62,927 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 142,090 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 401,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.92 million, down from 409,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC. IS SET TO OFFER ITS WHATSAPP PAYMENT SERVICES TO THE WHOLE OF INDIA AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio); 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Zuckerberg Facebook Post on Cambridge Analytica; 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

