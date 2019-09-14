Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Westwood Management Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Share Price Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.72 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 6,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 394,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.20 million, down from 401,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 26/03/2018 – FTC Says It Is Investigating Facebook Privacy Practices — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Facebook to move into big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 33,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 542,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.07M, down from 575,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Bank & Trust owns 1,262 shares. Westover Cap Ltd Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,345 shares. Fdx owns 124,627 shares. Atlantic Union Bank holds 0.27% or 10,467 shares in its portfolio. 16,343 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Lc. Markel has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,530 shares. Sns Financial Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 7,235 shares. Jabodon Pt invested in 2.31% or 15,379 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 22,995 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Cap has invested 1.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Group Limited Com has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Platinum Investment Management holds 2.20M shares. Bank Of Mellon reported 19.81M shares. Stifel Fin owns 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 949,177 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 660,020 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $203.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 197,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).