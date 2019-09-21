Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Ithaka Group Has Upped Stake; Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Stake by $1.23 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.14M, up from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 15,400 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45M, up from 98,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Won’t ‘Proactively’ Assist in Immigration Enforcement Effort; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 19/03/2018 – Ad targeting from Facebook is eerily accurate because it uses a variety of methods; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 58,196 shares to 1,804 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,198 shares, and cut its stake in Istar Inc (Put) (NYSE:STAR).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has published an informational blog post about how its app collects and uses background location data from smartphones – Live Trading News” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,660 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Davis R M accumulated 164,819 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Qs Invsts Llc reported 145,529 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,350 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesley Taft & Ltd reported 42,565 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Com reported 279,058 shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability owns 0.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,308 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 1,804 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 9.68 million shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 28,000 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 72,078 shares.