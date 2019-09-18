Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Holding by $15.77 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $18.94 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.41M, down from 451,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 1.82 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 947,443 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $57.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co Com (NYSE:ELY) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares to 238,767 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings.