Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Upped Position; As Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) Shares Declined, Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Holding by $443,080

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 119,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 96,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Come for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 89,829 shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Capito Asks About Opioid Effort; 03/05/2018 – DD: UNDERSTANDING FACEBOOK’S NEW PRIVACY TOOLS: LIVE; 22/04/2018 – Facebook â€” with its reach of more than 2.2 billion users â€” already holds enormous power over the news that people consume; 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) by 31,319 shares to 165,105 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,709 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

