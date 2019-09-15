Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Its Stake; Archon Capital Management Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) Upped by $11.35 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 241,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 500,426 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 259,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 992,003 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 09/04/2018 – The claim comes hot on the heels of the data scandal that has hit Facebook in recent weeks, as the tech behemoth looks to tackle allegations it improperly shared information with London-based elections consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel holds 0.42% or 569,500 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Quantitative Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 91,697 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr owns 9,597 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Co stated it has 813,928 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 39,912 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 40,062 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 892,310 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,839 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 33,184 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 254 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 321,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp Inc has 4,684 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stericycle Announces Senior Leadership Transitions Nasdaq:SRCL – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Stericycle (SRCL) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Stericycle Stock Is Rebounding Today – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stericycle EPS misses by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 463,331 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.9% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.5% or 32.25M shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,199 shares. Guyasuta Invest has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Roundview Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,840 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 1.17% or 41,647 shares in its portfolio. 6,733 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 39,250 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maple Mgmt owns 1,352 shares. Gmt reported 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rench Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 2,430 shares. 246,019 are owned by Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability Com.