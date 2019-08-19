Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Assetmark Has Lowered Holding by $620,176 as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.36 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $27.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 567,842 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 13,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $186.1. About 1.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is shuffling around its senior leadership in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.59 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

