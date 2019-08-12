Facebook (Call) (FB) Stock Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $58.12 Million; Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.67M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 357.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 350,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 447,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.66 million, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 9.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 2.46% or 77,802 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 1,269 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 2.78% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 372,146 are owned by Cibc World. Twin Management holds 178,482 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvey Cap owns 0.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,000 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Co holds 0.54% or 5,011 shares in its portfolio. 4,164 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advsrs. Incline Mgmt reported 186,708 shares stake. Channing Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation holds 1.71% or 2.81 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 1.87% or 41,594 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 88,675 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,578 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Co accumulated 66,602 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 1.60 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 750 shares. North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Mason Street Ltd Co accumulated 122,069 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 371,861 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com owns 459,516 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.04% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 276,470 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 84,944 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 400 shares.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STLD) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Steel Dynamics Earnings: STLD Stock Up, Company Misses Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBT, SBAC, STLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,990 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).