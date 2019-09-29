Facebook (Call) (FB) Stock Price Rose While Srs Investment Management Has Raised Position by $120.68 Million; Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) Holder Grace & White Boosted Its Holding

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 61,718 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 47,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Appear Before U.K. Lawmakers To Discuss Scandal — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grand Jean Cap Management has invested 4.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Westwood Il has 9.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 394,819 shares. Financial Advisory Gru Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,701 shares. 35,602 were reported by Burney Communication. Cambridge holds 5,880 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5.99% or 3.67M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Company stated it has 8,671 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.9% or 3.93 million shares. Legacy Private, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,803 shares. Alps has 28,743 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Garde Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,039 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt LP reported 500,000 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.66% or 24,285 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 317,221 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,485 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $1.30B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 937,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,589 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Facebook, Starbucks Rise in Premarket; Blackberry Slumps – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Facebook Dating Break Tinder’s Heart? – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summit launches Buy on Facebook, ‘king of social media’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,658 shares. Mcf Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 23 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 15,128 shares. 82,871 were reported by Chevy Chase Inc. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 99,991 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Parkside Savings Bank Tru accumulated 3,192 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc holds 6,771 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 0% or 1,677 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 890,222 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 6,849 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group reported 266,455 shares. 5,383 are owned by Tiverton Asset Ltd Company. 459,498 are held by Luminus Mngmt Lc.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.