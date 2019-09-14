Facebook (Call) (FB) Stake Held by Maplelane Capital Llc; Greenwood Gearhart Holding in Loews (L) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.20M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 41,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 147,803 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 189,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 913,385 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 109,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Call) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 46,613 shares to 260,231 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 18,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

