Facebook (Call) (FB) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $120.68 Million; Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 8,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 56,001 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, down from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.42% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 06/04/2018 – Area 1 Security CEO on Atlanta Hack, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline; 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 09/05/2018 – Facebook panicked about foreign influence in the Irish abortion referendum – and revealed a worrying truth; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion has 2.97 million shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,446 shares in its portfolio. 1,350 are held by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Planning Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,457 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2,895 shares. 67,317 are held by Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Citigroup reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Blue Financial Capital Inc has 3.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,363 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,624 shares. Investors, California-based fund reported 41.47 million shares. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.31% or 1,979 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,239 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 104,500 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 240,000 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $233.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 28,065 shares to 28,511 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 86,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HSII).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Service reported 91 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited reported 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 105,225 shares. Cap City Trust Comm Fl owns 2.33% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 44,094 shares. Cibc has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,105 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Los Angeles And Equity Research owns 252,110 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 70,668 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 317,822 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oakworth Capital Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 17,803 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 15,238 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

