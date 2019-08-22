Facebook (Call) (FB) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Increased Its Position by $30.59 Million as Stock Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.21 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 884,001 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 184,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 376,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.83M, up from 192,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL GO FURTHER TO COMPLY WITH GDPR RULES-ZUCKERBERG; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Tech Company, Not Publisher: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – Cooking Panda Owner Is the Latest Digital Publisher to Shut Down After Facebook Changes; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SPOKE TO CNN ON DATA LEAK; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT ‘DOESN’T FEEL LIKE’ FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares to 953,600 shares, valued at $57.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 178,900 shares to 88,900 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,100 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).