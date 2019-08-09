Facebook (Call) (FB) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Its Holding by $381,800; Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Declined While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $347,490

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 26/03/2018 – Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 14.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 69,698 shares to 60,781 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 30,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,230 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). S&Co Incorporated accumulated 18,199 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cap owns 2.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37.72M shares. Leisure Cap Management stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contrarius Inv Ltd holds 9.41% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Co holds 1.03M shares. 5,737 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 28,404 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co owns 15.80 million shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. 52,276 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc owns 5,011 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clenar Muke Llc reported 15.75M shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 3,719 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 47,879 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 123,309 shares. 713,826 were reported by Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd. Private Wealth Inc invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 83,986 shares. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5.05M shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department stated it has 13,666 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 82,810 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Addenda invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.74M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 6,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ibis Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 18.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).