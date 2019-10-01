Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding Held by Srs Investment Management Llc; Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Price Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Position

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 10,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 213,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 224,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 566,902 shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) by 163,285 shares to 182,313 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.60 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.28 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Ruggie Capital Gp invested in 0.01% or 63 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 23,693 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,765 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 75,719 shares. Uss Invest Management has invested 2.73% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 582,942 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 4,651 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Llc. Aperio Group Lc reported 153,757 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 162,294 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “With New Media Leadership, Is Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Investment: Rogers Communications (USA) or BCE (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Makes Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) a Top Stock for Retirees? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “How Rogers Communications (USA) Is Outdoing its Peers – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Match Is Not Feeling the FTC’s Love These Days – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 303,632 shares. American Group Incorporated accumulated 0.7% or 898,042 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Bailard has invested 1.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.02M shares. Columbus Hill Management Ltd Partnership owns 2.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 144,703 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Company owns 10,850 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Serv Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Com reported 85,001 shares. Amica Mutual reported 1.59% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 7,084 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested in 129,700 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 2.64M shares. Df Dent has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).