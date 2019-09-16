Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding Held by Springbok Capital Management Llc; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Raised Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 527,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 17.80 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $753.06 million, up from 17.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 10.49 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 17/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data company Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (Call) by 44,985 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Centurylink Inv invested in 20,709 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 27,500 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,245 shares. 32.25 million are owned by Geode Management Ltd Liability. Atwood And Palmer owns 1,287 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp has 1.37M shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.25% stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 1.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.35M shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guggenheim Ltd has invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,192 were reported by Tradewinds Management Ltd Company. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,306 were reported by Natl Bank Of Stockton. Schnieders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 16,386 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd holds 11,020 shares. Consulta Limited reported 21.39% stake. 191,116 were reported by Ajo L P. Sequoia Advsr Ltd reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Middleton & Company Ma accumulated 5,384 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated Ny invested in 0.05% or 12,400 shares. Lsv Asset has 0.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natl Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 81,588 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & accumulated 238,567 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.93% or 180,112 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking stated it has 3.89M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Strategic Svcs has 8,416 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tealwood Asset invested 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).