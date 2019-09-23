Facebook (Call) (FB) Holder Srs Investment Management Has Upped Position; Price Michael F Has Raised Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Share Value Rose

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 02/05/2018 – These 4 things saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal: @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES

Price Michael F increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Grp Invest Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 95,602 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,639 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 88,311 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,933 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.88% or 321,688 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 13,845 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,246 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.16% or 31,370 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Kessler Ltd Company has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Dominion Mgmt stated it has 11,830 shares. Amarillo Bank invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,510 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 0.99% or 11,792 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd holds 3,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 616,165 shares to 472,286 shares, valued at $72.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) by 54,927 shares to 836,400 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 819,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,039 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).