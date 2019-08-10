Facebook (Call) (FB) Holder Nokota Management LP Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 324,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 24/04/2018 – ARMENIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS ON SUPPORTERS FOR RALLY ON WEDNESDAY-VIDEO APPEAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 273,298 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 7,132 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca invested in 323,821 shares or 7.86% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 26,692 shares. Ally Financial reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 375,966 shares. Blackhill Cap Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,457 shares. Ltd Ca has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quadrant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Partners Limited Co invested in 6.6% or 21,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Capital Limited Liability Company reported 10,020 shares stake. Mcgowan Grp Asset Management holds 0.19% or 6,295 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.14% or 134,280 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Invest Management owns 3,254 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Com reported 1,207 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 52,276 shares. Deccan Value Invsts Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.20M shares or 15.18% of the stock. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Joel Isaacson & Lc stated it has 95,969 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 208,786 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,263 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,899 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.26% or 38,549 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invests owns 9,204 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Raging Cap Management Limited Co has invested 3.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 7,911 shares. Leonard Green & Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

