Facebook (Call) (FB) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Position by $30.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $18.41 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 184,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 376,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.83M, up from 192,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 277,397 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 77,581 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $87.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 215,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,352 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 2,613 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 83 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 190 are owned by Smithfield Tru Co. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Financial Mgmt Professionals invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,136 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,193 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 398,867 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 101,367 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Company owns 6,103 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn’s New UCC Solution, GoToConnect, Wins TMC’s 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (Call) (NYSE:THO) by 5,700 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) set to report second-quarter results – Live Trading News” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noven Financial Group holds 0.3% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,672 are owned by Barr E S And. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Impact Advsr Llc accumulated 36,275 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 241,991 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 559,867 shares. Chilton Cap Limited Liability owns 75,618 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Com holds 1.22% or 45,315 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 14.63M shares. Granite Lc holds 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 84,214 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16.80 million shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability has 100 shares. 73,150 are held by Bandera Prtnrs Llc. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 33,948 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.43% or 35,921 shares.